James Newman

James “Moe” Newman, age 68, of Crossville, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and a longtime employee of Jiffy Junction.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Newman; six sisters, Linda Johnson, Betty Pepto, Shelia Goosetree, Carolyn Taylor, Martha Jewell Mghee, and Anna Marie Newman; and brother, Johnny Newman.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Newman; daughter, Tracy Lynnette Newman, both of Crossville; two step-sons, David Clayton, Dunlap and Darren Clayton, Stillwater, Oklahoma; mother, Clara Newman, Dunlap; two sisters, Janet Widhalm of Thorton, Colorado and Doris Brock of Dunlap; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, November 26 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. T.L. Smith officiating. Burial was in Cordell Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.