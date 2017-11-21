Jimmy Givens, 72, of Signal Mountain passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Sunday November 19, 2017.

Jimmy was born on July 14, 1945 in Pikeville to Marvin and Nancy Whittenburg Givens. Prior to his death, Jimmy was a housebuilder for over 50 years on Signal Mountain. He enjoyed playing music every Friday night at The Mountain Opry. He was a member of “Just Country” for over 35 years. He loved spending time with his wife, sons and grandchildren. He left an impact on all those he came in contact with.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Nancy Givens; brother, James (Buster) Givens; and sister Hazel Parker.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Margie Keedy Givens; sons, Travis (Shelly) Givens and Eric Givens; granddaughters, Megan and Karley Givens; brother, Taylor (Susie) Givens; sisters, Thelma Matney and Clemma (John) Trussell; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

