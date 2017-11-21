Etta Lucille Morgan Tate, 95, of the Cartwright community died Friday, November 17, 2017.

Mrs. Tate was preceded in death by her husband, J. P. Tate; granddaughter, Bridgett Johnson; grandson, Jacob Tate; great-grandson, Matt Tate; sister, Vira Morgan; and brothers, Tim and Willie Morgan.

Survivors include her daughter, Meda Faye Tate, Inverness, Florida; three sons, Ralph (Yvonne ) Tate, Rayburn (Nancy) Tate, and David Tate, all of Dunlap; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Sunday, November 19 at Red Hill Cemetery in Whitwell with Bro. Terry Barker officiating with burial to follow.

