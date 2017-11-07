Week of November 6

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

* * * *

Employment

OFFICE POSITION AVAILABLE – in Dunlap, part-time/seasonal. Excellent computer and typing skills required. $10+ per hour depending upon experience. Mail resumes to: Office Position, P.O. Box 1281, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS43-45

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS45

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS45

Miscellaneous

READY FOR CHRISTMAS! Dark homemade (aged) fruit cakes. Keeping tradition alive. Reserve yours now. Also do catering. Call Marilyn, 423/356-1798, 949-3171. T45-46S46-47

SILVER REED KNITTING MACHINE – new, still in box, used machine jobs with new one, both $800. 423/447-2504. T44-45S45-48

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

TALL COMMODE – excellent condition, clean, $75. Excerise bike, old, good working condition, $30. 423/447-2504. T44-47S45-48

KENNEL EQUIPMENT – 3 puppy pens, 3 large crates, good to fair condition. All for $75. 423/447-2504. T44-47S45-48

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

3000 PSI GAS PRESSURE WASHER – 3 years old, complete, paid $360, asking $225. 949-7129. T44-45S45-46

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

Mobile Homes

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

Professional

HOUSEKEEPING – home and business, excellent references. 423/356-1798, cell; 423/949-3171, home. T45-46S46-47

HOUSECLEANING – reliable, trustworthy, detail oriented, great references. Call Marilyn, 423/949-4134. TS44-47

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS44-47

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS42-45

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitas, White Pine, Hemloc, Norway Spruce. $40 each. Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant for you, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100 Melvin and Nick Smith. TS40-45

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER – fenced, brick, 2-story, 3BR, 2.5BA home; 3BR, 2BA trailer on over 2 acres. $209,000. Daus. 423/949-4816. TS45-48

2BR, 1BA HOME FOR RENT – south of city limits, next to ballpark. Call 949-2333, 653-2716. TS45-46

FOR RENT – late model 14×60, 2BR, 1BA, appliances, C/H/A, front and rear decks, Cagle mountain, $440 month plus deposit. 667-2629. T44-45S45-46

FOR RENT – 3BR house, water & gas furnished, $550. 423/949-4485 or 423/637-4388. T44-45S45-46

STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit. 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. Text 423-280-3769 or 322-9632. T44-45S45-46

FOR RENT – commercial building. 949-2175. TNT40S41

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Sales

WEST KENTUCKY SELECT BRED HEIFER SALE Selling 250 Spring Calving Bred Heifers 10 Angus and 1 Beefmaster-Angus Bulls www.kyheifersale.com Saturday, November 18, 12:00 noon CT KY–TN Livestock Market Guthrie, KY. TP-BTS45

Vehicles

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1