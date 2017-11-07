Michael Shane Huffman, age 28, of Dunlap, passed away Friday, October 27, 2017. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Claris Huffman; and uncle, Gary Huffman.

He is survived by his wife, Carissa Huffman; two daughters, Shay and Haley Huffman; son, Coby Huffman, all of Dunlap; mother, Doris Huffman; sisters, Natasha Roberts, Bailey and Maycee Swafford; grandfather, Jack Huffman, all of Dunlap; niece, Mallory Roberts of Whitwell; special friend, Megann Redden; aunts, Theresa Hicks of Dunlap, Patty Wright of Mt Juliet, and Jackie (Joe Johnson) Huffman of Dunlap; and several cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held Friday, November 3 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kevin Benoit officiating. Burial was in Camp Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.