Isaac Boston

Isaac Newton Boston, 86, of Dunlap passed away Monday, October 30, 2017. Mr. Boston was born in the Mt. Airy community of Sequatchie County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe D. and Juanita Allen Boston; three daughters, Wanda Hatfield, Deborah Baggett, and Vickie Kilgore; sisters, Billy Lois Boston, Mary Lee Higdon, Joann Lanier, Geraldine Morton, Maxine Miller; brother Danny Ray Boston.

Isaac is survived by his wife of 35 years Betty Boston; children, Steve (friend Barbara) Boston, Craig (Tammy) Boston, Joel Boston, Alan (Martha) Barker, Terry (Darlene) Barker and Mike (Marilyn) Shaw; sisters, Sue Johnson and Margie Harvey; brother Ricky Boston; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Boston’s request was to be cremated with no services held.

Ewton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.