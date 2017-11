Freddy Mae Jones Layne, 86, of Dunlap died Friday, November 3, 2017.

Mrs. Freddy, as she was known, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was a lifetime member of New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Freddy was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Reid Layne; her parents, Fred and Lorene Cartwright Jones; brothers, Raymond and Howard Jones; and sister, Beverly Rajca.

Survivors include a son, Rick (Pam) Layne, Chattanooga; two daughters, Diane (Robert) Martin, Whitwell; Kathy Talley (Keith Grayson), Dunlap; five grandchildren, Terence (Jenna) Martin, Knoxville; Thomas (Candace) Martin, Whitwell; Katie (Rufus) Marye, Chattanooga; Laura (Eric) Beavers, Dunlap; Jennifer (Kyle) Huth, Fredericksburg, Virginia; six great-grandchildren, Emily Beavers, Ben and Gunner Huth, Charlotte and Connor Martin, and Ava Marye.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 6 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.