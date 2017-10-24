Week of October 23

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

NEED SOMEONE – to put up tile back splash & crown moulding. Must do professional work. 637-7529. TS43-44

OFFICE POSITION AVAILABLE – in Dunlap, part-time/seasonal. Excellent computer and typing skills required. $10+ per hour depending upon experience. Mail resumes to: Office Position, P.O. Box 1281, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS43-45

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS43

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS43

Miscellaneous

CASE KNIVES, ORCA COOLERS, ZIPPO LIGHTERS – Great selection at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS43-44

INSULATION, PLUMBING, ELECTRICAL – plywood, doors, sackrete, concrete steps, hardie board at Daus Building Supply. 949-2820. TS43-44

LAYAWAY AT DAUS BUILDING – for all your Case Knives, hand warmers, Zippo lighters, ORCA coolers, tools & more. 949-2820, M-F 7-4, Sat. 8-12. TS43-44

HAY GLUT – solid 5’ rolls, $27; 4’, $22. Dunlap. 423/658-2174. TS43

HIGH QUALITY HORSE HAY FOR SALE – fescue, orchard grass and clover mix, weed free, 5×4 round bales, $35, square bales, $4.50. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS42-44

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

WANTING TO BUY – Hemlock logs and/or Hemlock boards. 814/280-8168. T41-43S42-44

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS43

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS43

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS43

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS43

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS43

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS43

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS43

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS43

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

Professional

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS42-45

K&W TREE SERVICE – and brush removal. 949-8605. TS41-44

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS40-43

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitas, White Pine, Hemloc, Norway Spruce. $40 each. Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant for you, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100 Melvin and Nick Smith. TS40-45

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA small mobile home, city, $425/month + deposit, water furnished, no pets. 949-2629. T43S44

3BR, 2BA – minutes from Dunlap, nice neighborhood. 423/243-4045. T43-44S44-45

HOUSE FOR RENT – 3BR. Call 949-2175. TNT43S44

FOR RENT – 2-story farm house, 3BR, 1.5BA, references & deposit, no inside pets. $700 month. Call 423/605-5994. TS43-44

CREEKSIDE KITCHENETTES – weekly, monthly, utilities furnished. 423/718-0094. TNTS43

FOR RENT – late model 14×60, 2BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, decks, Cagle mountain, $450 plus deposit. 667-2629. T42-43S43-44

FOR RENT – M/H, 2BR, 1BA, no pets, $100 week, 47 Johnson Drive. Call 423/667-4136. TS42-43

FOR RENT – commercial building. 949-2175. TNT40S41

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Sales

CONSTRUCTION & FARM EQUIPMENT AUCTION Sat. Nov. 11th, 10:00 am. Andrew Johnson Hwy At intersection of 139 in Strawberry Plains TN, 37871 10% BP, TAL 733. Ph: (865) 933-7020, www.EdStallings.com. TP-BTS43

Vehicles

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1