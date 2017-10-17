Week of October 16

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

OFFICE POSITION AVAILABLE – in Dunlap, part-time/seasonal. Excellent computer and typing skills required. $10+ per hour depending upon experience. Mail resumes to: Office Position, P.O. Box 1281, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS40-42

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – is looking for COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Matt 704-927-6440. TP-BTS42

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS42

Miscellaneous

GUNS FOR SALE – 883-6581. T42S43

FOR SALE – steel desk, 45x30x29, $100 OBO; Schredder chipper, Earthwise, $75; solar fence charger, Gallagher B100, $75; elliptical stride trainer, Gold’s Gym 300, $75. 423/618-8546. T42S43

KENMORE 14.8 CUBIC FEET FREEZER – new compressor installed. Under warranty to 8/2018. $225. 949-2365. T42S43

HIGH QUALITY HORSE HAY FOR SALE – fescue, orchard grass and clover mix, weed free, 5×4 round bales, $35, square bales, $4.50. 423/667-9270, 423/605-8120. TS42-44

FOR SALE – 3 recliners, 2 couches, nice large glass TV stand, 3 set chest of drawers, large club chair & ottoman, king size bed, several China cabinets, set of white kitchen cabinets, much more. Call any time. 240-6302. TS41-42

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

MISSING SINCE 8-18-17 – Old York Hwy E., Dunlap. Male, blue collar, rabies tags, 60 lbs., 9 years old. Call 949-2436 or 240-4003. T41-42S42-43

WANTING TO BUY – Hemlock logs and/or Hemlock boards. 814/280-8168. T41-43S42-44

60” KODIAK BOX BLADE – fits on 3-point hitch, $195. 423/554-3951. T40-42S41-43

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS42

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS42

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS42

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS42

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS42

GUITAR WANTED! LOCAL MUSICIAN will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS42

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS42

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS42

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS42

Mobile Homes

WANTED TO BUY – used mobile homes. Call 931/668-2031. TNTS42

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

Professional

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS42-45

K&W TREE SERVICE – and brush removal. 949-8605. TS41-44

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS40-43

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitas, White Pine, Hemloc, Norway Spruce. $40 each. Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant for you, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100 Melvin and Nick Smith. TS40-45

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

FOR RENT – late model 14×60, 2BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, decks, Cagle mountain, $450 plus deposit. 667-2629. T42-43S43-44

FOR RENT – M/H, 2BR, 1BA, no pets, $100 week, 47 Johnson Drive. Call 423/667-4136. TS42-43

FOR RENT – 1BR, M/H, water furnished, $325 plus deposit, in Daus. 762-3315. T41-42S42-43

3BR, 1BA HOUSE – Dunlap, $600 deposit, $600 month, 423/949-5447. TS41-42

FOR RENT – commercial building. 949-2175. TNT40S41

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Sales

CONSIGNMENT EQUIPMENT AUCTION – October 20, 8:30 a.m. CST, Morris Bros. Stockyard, 43154 US 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. Randall Lee Morris, Broker and Auctioneer. TS41-42

Vehicles

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1

LIEN SALE – for tow/storage fee. 1FTRF17W8XNA02551. 423/949-5150. October 20. T41-42S42