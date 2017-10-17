Gay Brown

Cheryl Gay Austin Brown, 65, of Dunlap died Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at NHC Dunlap.

She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church and graduated from Sequatchie County High School. She was working at Tecumseh when she had a stroke in 1992 and was unable to work anymore. She loved to read and was a regular visitor at the Sequatchie County Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jean Wallace Austin; infant daughter, Christy Christian; son, Benny Christian; granddaughter, Brook Christian; nephew, Jacob Tate; and brother-in-law, Don Moore.

Survivors include her husband, Barry Brown; sister, Leann Moore; brother, Chucky (Diane) Austin; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 15 in the funeral home chapel with her brother-in-law, Bro. Herman Brown, officiating. Burial followed in Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens.                      

