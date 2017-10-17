Etta Mae Hudson, age 76, of Dunlap, passed away Friday night, October 13, 2017, at a healthcare facility in Chattanooga.

She was a longstanding pillar of the community and cared for the elderly in her home, affectionately known as Etta Mae’s. She was a member of Welch Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Ova Kilgore; daughter, Debbie Hudson; three sons, Barry, Larry and Michael Hudson; sister, Thelma Kilgore; and brother, Cliston Kilgore.

She is survived by her daughter, Delethia Wallen of Ooltewah; two sons, Rocky and Stoney Hudson of Dunlap; several grandchildren; two brothers, Gary Kilgore of Dunlap, and Steve (Jannie) Kilgore of Suck Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Monday, October 16 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Silvers and Bro. Gary Lange officiating.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.