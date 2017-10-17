Christopher Tate

Christopher Glenn Tate, 60, of Dunlap passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at his home. He was a truck driver for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Glenn and Christine Moore Tate; and aunts, Delores Slack and Claudia Tate.

Survivors include his son, Mike Tate; grandson, Cayden Bryce Tate; special friend, Doug Ferry; uncles, Vernon Moore and Johnny Tate, all of Dunlap; four aunts, Jewell Harmon of Dunlap, Loretta Brown of Chattanooga, Mary Ruth Propp of Oklahoma and Sue Swank of Houston, Texas; and several cousins.

Graveside services were held Saturday, October 14 in Cookston Cemetery with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.