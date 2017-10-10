Week of October 9

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

THE TOWN OF SIGNAL MOUNTAIN IS HIRING – temporary leaf rakers, the pay is $9/hour. Physical & drug screen required. Applications may be obtained at Town Hall (1111 Ridgeway Ave.) or Public Works (714 Mississippi Ave.) Signal Mountain, TN 37377. Please call 423/886-2177 ext. 2 or 423/886-6367 for more info. Applications will be accepted until leaf crew positions are filled. The Town of Signal Mountain is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace. TS41

OFFICE POSITION AVAILABLE – in Dunlap, part-time/seasonal. Excellent computer and typing skills required. $10+ per hour depending upon experience. Mail resumes to: Office Position, P.O. Box 1281, Dunlap, TN 37327. TS40-42

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – 3 recliners, 2 couches, nice large glass TV stand, 3 set chest of drawers, large club chair & ottoman, king size bed, several China cabinets, set of white kitchen cabinets, much more. Call any time. 240-6302. TS41-42

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS41

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS41

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS41

I’M LOST AND LOOKING FOR MY HOME OR A GOOD HOME! I’m very sweet and lovable, about 6 months old. I’m not wanted in the neighborhood where I’m running astray and fearful someone may try to harm me. If you are my owner or you are looking for a new addition to your family, please call 901/831-7528. TS41

MISSING SINCE 8-18-17 – Old York Hwy E., Dunlap. Male, blue collar, rabies tags, 60 lbs., 9 years old. Call 949-2436 or 240-4003. T41-42S42-43

FREE – will pick up unwanted washers, dryers and stoves. 423/718-5966, leave message. T41S42

SOFA – floral print, excellent condition, $195. 423/827-4748. T41S42

STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES FOR SALE – Frigidaire smooth top stove, microwave and dishwasher. $800. 423/447-7646. T41S42

WANTING TO BUY – Hemlock logs and/or Hemlock boards. 814/280-8168. T41-43S42-44

60” KODIAK BOX BLADE – fits on 3-point hitch, $195. 423/554-3951. T40-42S41-43

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, China cabinets, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS41

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 96 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email eculver@tnpress.com. TP-BTS41

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS41

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS41

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS41

FOR SALE CLEAN FILL DIRT – 423/645-2340. TS41-1

GUITAR WANTED! LOCAL MUSICIAN will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS41

Mobile Homes

M/H FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, minutes from Dunlap, private lot, 243-4045. T41S42

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

Professional

K&W TREE SERVICE – and brush removal. 949-8605. TS41-44

ZEBRA DOTS CLEANING – residential and business, yard maintenance, handyman services, small electrical and plumbing repairs/installations, painting. Stefeni 423/463-2371. TS41

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS40-43

SMITH’S TREE FARM – Green Giant Arborvitas, White Pine, Hemloc, Norway Spruce. $40 each. Burning Bushes, $20 each. Will plant for you, $10 each. Wood for sale, $50 rick. 423/554-3100 Melvin and Nick Smith. TS40-45

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNTS41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNTS23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

FOR RENT – 2BR, 1BA M/H, in city of Dunlap, $425 month, plus deposit, water furnished, no pets. 949-2629. T41S42

FOR RENT – 1BR, M/H, water furnished, $325 plus deposit, in Daus. 762-3315. T41-42S42-43

3BR, 1BA HOUSE – Dunlap, $600 deposit, $600 month, 423/949-5447. TS41-42

MOBILE HOME FOR RENT – 3BR, 2BA, C/H/A, no pets, $500 month, Johnson Drive, Dunlap. 667-4136. TS41-42

FOR RENT – commercial building. 949-2175. TNT40S41

HOUSE FOR RENT – in Daus, 3BR, 1.5BA, $650 month, plus water & deposit. Serious inquiries, 949-2654. TS40-41

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Sales

MOVING SALE/YARD SALE – indoor, furniture, clothes, etc. Everything must go! Saturday, October 14, 8 a.m., 2009 Window Rock Road, Dunlap. Need directions or have questions? 423/298-4989. T41

CONSIGNMENT EQUIPMENT AUCTION – October 20, 8:30 a.m. CST, Morris Bros. Stockyard, 43154 US 127, Pikeville, TN 37367. 423/533-2916. Randall Lee Morris, Broker and Auctioneer. TS41-42

DUNLAP COMMUNITY YARD SALE – 10 families, October 13-14, 7 a.m., too much to mention. Magnolia Circle behind Ewtonville Baptist Church. T40-41S41

Vehicles

WILL BUY JUNK CARS – $50-$150. 423/987-8483. TS41-1

LIEN SALE – for tow/storage fee. 1FTRF17W8XNA02551. 423/949-5150. October 20. T41-42S42

2007 PT CRUISER – convertible, automatic, air, power, runs great, $4,695. 423/827-4748. T41S42