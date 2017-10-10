Wanda Johnson

Wanda Margaret Land Johnson, 81, of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on October 8, 2017. She was a member of Leiper’s Fork Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Kenneth Johnson; and her parents, Elder Avery and Leila Minton Land.

Survivors include daughter, Pamela (Bob) Baker, and son, Frankie (Anita) Ewton, both of Dunlap; grandsons, Joshua (Christy) Turner of Smyrna, Tre Ewton of Chattanooga and Destin Ewton of Dunlap; and great grandsons, Braylon and Bryce Turner and Jaxon Ewton.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 11 at Johnson Cemetery in Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Leiper’s Fork Primitive Baptist Church or the charity of your choice. No visitation will be held at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.