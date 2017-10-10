Joe Roy Newman, 84, of Dunlap, passed away Friday October 6, 2017. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and served in many local offices including Sequatchie County Rescue Squad, Sequatchie County Commission, Sequatchie County Sheriff, Sequatchie County Fire Chief, and on the Sequatchie County Ambulance Service. He owned Roy Newman’s Auto and Salvage.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Estle Sims Newman; seven children, Joyce Newman, Michael (MaryAnn) Newman, Connie (Steve) Johnson, Barry Newman, Keith (Sheri) Newman, Robert Paul (Andrea) Newman, and Tracy Newman; grandchildren, Mitzy Boston, Courtney Skyles, Justin (Melissa) Johnson, Matthew Ewton, Dillon Ewton, and Skyler Newman; great-grandchildren, Amber (Darryl), Pursley, Cheylyn Boston, Cassius Ewton, and Caroline Johnson; and one great-great-grandchild, Kylie Ann Pursley.

Funeral services were held Sunday October 8 with Bro. Dan Rains and Bro. Jeff Smith officiating. Burial followed in Cordell Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.