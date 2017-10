After runner-up finishes the last couple of seasons, Sequatchie County Middle School won the 2017 SVC Softball Tournament, held September 28-30 in Jasper. The Lady Braves, seeded second, defeated Van Buren County 13-1 in the first round; South Pittsburg, 10-0; then beat top-seeded Bledsoe twice for the title.

