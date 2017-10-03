Vera Miller, 77, of Ringgold, Georgia went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 29, 2017. Vera was a member of Battlefield Baptist Church.

Vera was born December 19, 1939 in New Hope, Tennessee to Sally Mae Huckabee Campbell and Jordan Claude Campbell.

Also preceding Vera were brothers, Leonard Campbell, Charles (Ruth) Campbell, William R. (Rita) Campbell, Chester L. Campbell, George E. (Joyce) Campbell, Melvin L. (Liba) Campbell, and Marion G. Campbell; and sister, Agnes Campbell.

Vera is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary Miller; sons, Brian (Jennifer) and Danny; grandchildren, Bailey, Landon, and Lilly; several nieces and nephews; and brother, Jimmy (Judy) Campbell.

Funeral services were held Saturday September 30 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church and officiated by Bro. David Crane. Interment followed at Pickets Cemetery in the Sequatchie Valley.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.