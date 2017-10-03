Roy Richard Ivey, Sr., 66, of Pembroke, Kentucky, formerly of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at his home of natural causes.

Born on August 10, 1951 in Scott City, Kansas to the late Roy and Jessie Lee Bell White Ivey, he was in the United States Air Force and Army and was a member of Pembroke Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruby Ann Latham and Jacquelyn Faye Ivey.

Survivors include his sons, Roy Richard Ivey Jr. of Dunlap, Robert Anthony Ivey and wife, Ashley, of Dunlap, and John Richard Ivey of Christian County, Kentucky; daughters, Becky Jo Ivey of Dunlap, Susan Diane Camp and husband, Adam, of Dunlap, Tammy Elaine Schuman and husband, John, of Dunlap, and Rebecca Ivey of Christian County; brothers, William Preston Ivey, Jackie Dewayne Ivey, and Anthony Edward Ivey, all of Scott City, Kansas; sisters, Betty Lee Bailey of Scott City, Bonnie Sue Stewart Calhan of Colorado, Peggy Joyce Cooper of Ponca City, Oklahoma; and ten grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Friday, September 29 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Rev. Andy Haley officiating.

Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.