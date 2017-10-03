Robert Day, Jr.

Robert “Robby” Thomas Day Jr., 49, of Dunlap, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas Day Sr.; niece, Lilly Coffelt; and nephew, Aaron Johnson.

Survivors include his parents, Wayne and Lena JoAnn Anderson; children, Tyler Day of Dunlap, Mason Day of Oak Ridge, and Robert Day III and Gina Day, both of Port St. Luice, Florida; siblings, Lena Garwood and Brittany Bush, both of Dunlap, Mary Johnson of Palmer, and Dirk Wayne Anderson of Nashville; granddaughter, Abby Day; nephews, Bobby Garwood, Kayla Coffelt, Jimmy Anderson, Joshua Johnson, Joseph Johnson, Sara Johnson, Konnor Bush, and Pheobe Bush.

A memorial service for family and close friends will be held Saturday, October 7 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Ewton Annex.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ewton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 98 Dunlap, TN 37327 for expenses. His final resting place will be at Chattanooga National Cemetery.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.