Fletcher Lee Lewis, 79, of Dunlap, died at his home Tuesday October 3, 2017.

Mr. Lewis was a member and trustee of Way of the Cross Baptist Church. He was actively engaged in many sports and sponsored several softball teams. He was on the School board in Sequatchie County for 18 years and was a member of The Education Foundation. He was owner of Whitwell Auto Parts since 1978.

Fletcher was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Vera King Lewis, brothers, Dreafus, Rex, Marshall and Jack.

Survivors include his wife, Gwenn Johnson Lewis, daughters, Vonda (Ed) Summers, Dunlap, Cindy (Sid) Fritts, Elberton, GA, brother, Riley Lewis, Ontario, OR, sister, Katherine (Bruce) Newlon, Ellijah, GA, sister-in-law, Peggy Lewis, Chattanooga, grandchildren, Jacob Summers, Chelsea (Colby) Whitzell, Dunlap, Chandler Fritts, Crested Butte, CO, Kylee Fritts, Elberton, GA; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Hallie, Daisy and Faith, several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. CDT Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Pope Cemetery with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating with burial to follow. Visitation will be 11 – 8 PM Wednesday and 8 – 10:30 AM Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Fletcher Lewis Scholarship Fund.

