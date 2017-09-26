Week of September 25

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

* * * *

Employment

WANTED – semi truck drivers, home every week. Call Randell Hankins, 423/364-2047. TS30

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS39

Miscellaneous

FREE – will pick up unwanted washers, dryers & stoves. 423/718-5966, leave message. T39S40

10 INCH CRAFTSMAN BENCH SAW – 6 inch band saw with extra blades, Porter Cable router and extra bits, and rigid planer with stand and extra cutters, Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. – noon at 425 Black Mountain Road, West. Cagle. T39

BLUE OX TOWBAR – 1 year old, all electrical hookups with safety cable, cost $3,420, asking $1,500 including base plate for a Honda CRV, including electrical wires. 949-8636. TS39

2 – 1969 BICYCLES – like new, hardly used, $100 both. 949-8636. TS39

16’ GOOSENECK STOCK TRAILER FOR SALE – $1,800. Call 423/554-3365, cell 423/304-6472. TS38-39

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS36-39

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS39

DIVORCE WITH OR WITHOUT children $125.00 to start. Balance of $25.00 when divorce is final. Property settlement, alimony, child support, fee waiver INCLUDED. Call 800.835.1314. TP-BTS39

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS39

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS39

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS39

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS39

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS39

GUITAR WANTED! LOCAL MUSICIAN will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS39

Mobile Homes

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. TS36-39

Professional

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pickup available. 423/243-6663. TS38-39

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – Call Keven, 423/949-8605. TS37-39

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS36-39

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

IPHONE REPAIR – free estimates, 423/304-5619. T37-40S38-41

Real Estate

NEW LARGE CABIN – w/5 acres, handicap ready with electric chair and ramp, good 2-family home, easy financing. 949-9496. TS39-40

FOR RENT – 2 or 3BR, 1BA house, 356 Mockingbird Drive, Dunlap. Washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator, microwave, carport, $625 month, yardwork included. 423/667-2015. TS39

STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit, 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. TEXT 423/280-3769 or 322-9632. T38-39S39-40

FOR RENT – stove and refrigerator furnished. Great location. 949-2175. TNTS38

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN JASPER FOR SALE – 2BR, 1BA. 404/513-0421. TS36-39

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, 2BA, garage, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $160,000. 3TS26-28

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

Sales

ESTATE YARD SALE OF SHELIA H. ROE – household items and lots of decorations. October 12-14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 243 C.L. Barker Road, Dunlap. For more information, call 423/618-8477. If rain, it will be in the garage. T39-40S40-41

YARD SALE – 2579 West Valley Road, September 29-30. T39

BIG 2-FAMILY GARAGE SALE – 9-5, September 29-30. 7918 Old State Hwy 28, between Dunlap/Pikeville. T39

3-FAMILY YARD SALE – October 3-7, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 159 First Avenue, up by nursing home. TS39-40

LARGE YARD SALE – 8 a.m., September 29-30, Friday and Saturday, go north on Hwy 111 to Cagle Mountain, go past Dollar General to second driveway on right. TS39

HUGE YARD SALE – in Dunlap, September 27-30. Vintage Star Wars, LPs, household, clothes, collectibles, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cedar Street. TS39

GARAGE SALE – September 29-30, 9-5. 269 Mill Run Road, Dunlap. Kitchen, bedroom items, lots of miscellaneous items. TS39

Vehicles

MECHANIC’S LIEN FOR 2015 KIA – VIN# KNALNHDOF5192638. Randy’s Wrecker Service, 216 Hickory Street, Dunlap. T39S40

2003 FORD F-250 – 4×4, crew cab, 6.0 diesel, 159,000 miles, $13,000 OBO. 423/304-5619. TS39-40