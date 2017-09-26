Cliston Ray Kilgore, age 65, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Ova Kilgore; and sister, Thelma Kilgore.

He is survived by his sister, Etta Mae Hudson of Dunlap; two brothers, Gary Kilgore of Dunlap and Steve (Jannie) Kilgore of Signal Mountain; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Sunday, September 24 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Doug Silvers and Bro. Gary Lange officiating.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.