Week of September 18

Employment

DRIVERS – Texas, regional and home daily runs, great benefits, 401k, vacation/holidays, late model equipment, CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. TS37-38

WANTED – semi truck drivers, home every week. Call Randell Hankins, 423/364-2047. TS30

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS38

Miscellaneous

KENNEBEC POTATOES FOR SALE – ask for Mike, 949-3215. T38S39

LOST – riding mower, green, Craftsman, lost on Elm Avenue Sunday off a red truck. 949-4873 or Faye 402-1189. TS38

16’ GOOSENECK STOCK TRAILER FOR SALE – $1,800. Call 423/554-3365, cell 423/304-6472. TS38-39

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS36-39

CLEAN FIELD DIRT – for sale, 645-2340. TS31-38

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS38

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS38

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS38

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS38

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS38

GUITAR WANTED! LOCAL MUSICIAN will pay up to $12,500 for pre-1975 Gibson, Fender, Martin and Gretsch guitars. Fender amplifiers also. Call toll free! 1-800-995-1217. TP-BTS38

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS38

Mobile Homes

WILL PAY CASH FOR MOBILE HOMES – any condition, any location. Call 423/355-0445. 12T38-49S39-50

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. TS36-39

Professional

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pickup available. 423/243-6663. TS38-39

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – Call Keven, 423/949-8605. TS37-39

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS36-39

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12T27-38S28-39

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

IPHONE REPAIR – free estimates, 423/304-5619. T37-40S38-41

Real Estate

STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT – $375 per month, $275 deposit, 1 year lease, non-smoking/no pets. TEXT 423/280-3769 or 322-9632. T38-39S39-40

FOR SALE – 8.89 acres, Stone Cave Road, creek year round water. Call 423/322-0427. TS38-41

FOR RENT – stove and refrigerator furnished. Great location. 949-2175. TNTS38

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN JASPER FOR SALE – 2BR, 1BA. 404/513-0421. TS36-39

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, 2BA, garage, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $160,000. 3TS26-28

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

ABSOLUTE LAND AUCTION 1123 ACRES Located: Stevenson, Alabama When:September 23 at 11:00 AM Where Jackson County Courthouse Info 6016832435 or smcsince83@yahoo.com. TP-BTS38

Sales

3-FAMILY YARD SALE – 126 Hickey Circle, Friday, September 22, Saturday, Septeber 23, 8-4. T38

DOGWOOD ESTATE SALE – great Signal Mountain Sale, rain or shine, 1511 Layton Lane, Saturday, September 23, 9-4 EST, Sunday, September 24, 1-4 EST. House, cabin, barn full. See estatesales.net for pictures. Take Hwy 127 up Signal Mountain, just past Mt. Carmel Baptist Church & the Sequatchie County line, turn left on Corral Road, go 1 mile to Sawyer, turn left, go 2.9 miles to Layton Lane, left by Sawyer Missionary Baptist Church. First drive to left, park in large field. TS38

YARD SALE – 193 Stone Circle S, 9/22 & 9/23, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wedding decorations, kitchen items, Xbox, games, blue-ray movies, xmas decorations, DVD, camping items, Scentsy products & layaway available. So much more! TS38

AUCTION 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 TRACT 1-510 Lonestar Rd., Lawrenceburg, TN. 15 acres, House, barn. TRACT 2-Norton Rd. 44 Acres, good row crop land. Contact Jerry Kiddy at 931-242-3894. TP-BTS38

Vehicles

2006 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS – $795 OBO, goodbody, leather seats, good tires, full size spare, good battery, needs transmission. Call 423/949-7753 for appointment. TS37-38

FOR SALE – 1999 Saturn SL1, 4-door, 5-speed manual transmission, 40 MPG, owned it for 12 years, excellent car, good tires, no body rust, needs an oil seal, runs well, $925. 423/949-8211. TS37-38

1988 SUZUKI SAMURAI – JS4JC51CXJ4238771, labor, parts, storage bill for 2.5 years. Call cell 280-3572 or 298-5721 or will be sold by 9-22-17. TS37-38