Week of September 11

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

DRIVERS – Texas, regional and home daily runs, great benefits, 401k, vacation/holidays, late model equipment, CDL-A, 1 year experience. 866/792-5221. TS37-38

WANTED – semi truck drivers, home every week. Call Randell Hankins, 423/364-2047. TS30

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS37

Miscellaneous

28” SNAPPER – old style, new battery, belt and blade. 15HP Kohler, new clutch. $400 OBO. 298-5721. T37S38

FREE RIDE – northern Illinois, possible help driving senior, 9/14/17. 423/658-2174. TS37

FIREPLACE – like new, $125; 36 inch front door, beautiful, like new, in frame, ready to set in, $150. 941/204-9729. TS37

FOR SALE – 32” RCA flat screen TV, $75; electric power chair, Permobile C300 with large seat that elevates for counter or bench work, indoor/outdoor speed modes, excellent condition with charger, needs batteries, original 3k value, $500 OBO. Buyer must pick up and transport. 949-2580. TS37

5X5 ROUND BALES OF HAY – in barn, $25 each. 718-4534 in SunnySide community. TS36-37

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS36-39

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

LOGGING EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – 1986 freightliner 350 Cummings, 13-speed, D5J Cat tilt blade, 668-B Clark cable skidder, 30 ton lowboy, 40’ flatbed trailer. Barker Bros Logging, 949-3367. TS34-37

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

CLEAN FIELD DIRT – for sale, 645-2340. TS31-38

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS37

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS37

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS37

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS37

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS37

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS37

Mobile Homes

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. TS36-39

Professional

IPHONE REPAIR – free estimates, 423/304-5619. T37-40S38-41

K&W TREE SERVICE & BRUSH REMOVAL – Call Keven, 423/949-8605. TS37-39

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS36-39

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12T27-38S28-39

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3BR, 1BA, needs total remodel, 3/4 acre, Cagle Mountain, asking $25,000. Must sell! 423/667-8775. TS37

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN JASPER FOR SALE – 2BR, 1BA. 404/513-0421. TS36-39

HOUSE FOR SALE BY OWNER – 376 Oak Street. Call for appointment, 423/682-1022. T34-37S35-38

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, 2BA, garage, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $160,000. 3TS26-28

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

FOR RENT – 2BR apartment, $450 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS32

REDUCED 3.2 AC. $52K ALSO Lot with Big Shed $20K O.B.O. 2 Mi. to exit 350 I-40 Midtown Ph – 865-354-1060. TP-BTS37

Sales

NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE – Friday & Saturday, 7 a.m. – noon. Plants, Wilton cake pans & more. 83A Robin Hill Road & Cardinal Lane. T37

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 2006 Ford 500, $1,200. Call 423/280-7489. TNTS37

2006 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS – $795 OBO, goodbody, leather seats, good tires, full size spare, good battery, needs transmission. Call 423/949-7753 for appointment. TS37-38

FOR SALE – 1999 Saturn SL1, 4-door, 5-speed manual transmission, 40 MPG, owned it for 12 years, excellent car, good tires, no body rust, needs an oil seal, runs well, $925. 423/949-8211. TS37-38

1988 SUZUKI SAMURAI – JS4JC51CXJ4238771, labor, parts, storage bill for 2.5 years. Call cell 280-3572 or 298-5721 or will be sold by 9-22-17. TS37-38

LIEN SALE – Vin# 1GCCS194268146259 will be sold for repair and storage fees. September 21, 2017. 6188 Hwy 28. T37S38