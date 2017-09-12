Thomas Lyle Greer, age 70, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at his home. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Dunlap, where he served as a deacon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Landon Lee Greer and Lorene Rocker Greer.

He is survived by his wife, Franke E. Greer, Dunlap; daughter, Kate Greer Anderson, Beach Park, Illinois; three sons, Lyle (Tiffany) Greer, Jr., Mumbai, India, Frank E. (Chastity) Greer, William A. Greer, both of Dunlap;

grandchildren, Ethan Anderson, Jacob, William, Caleb, Liam, Orrin, and Maddie Greer; brothers, Landon Lee (Alice) Greer, Jr., Wed (Pam) Greer, Knoxville, sister, Lynn Greer Rogers, Gatlinburg; several nieces and

nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, September 8, 2017, 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Richard Rea officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 409410, Atlanta, GA 30384-9410.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.