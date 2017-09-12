Terrie Ann Ratcliffe, 62, of Pikeville, Tennessee, passed away at her home Friday, September 8, 2017.

She was the first of twins born January 16, 1955 in Logan, West Virginia. Terrie was of the Church of Christ faith.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Icy Moldie Elkins; siblings; Gertrude Carol Maynor, Floyd Aliff, Pauline Chapman, and Jerry Van Elkins; uncle, Burton Gibson; son, Jeffrey Ratcliffe; granddaughter, Bethany Angel Johnson-Gass; and her Furbabies: Cocoa, Princess, and Buddy Boy.

Survivors include her ex-husband, William Dewey Ratcliffe Sr.; siblings, Lucky Bill Browning and Alvin Walker; children, Subrina Johnson-Gass, Dewey Curtis Ratcliffe, Joshua Matthew Ratcliffe, Terry Lee Ratcliffe, Geri Ann Michele Ratcliffe, William Dewey Ratcliffe Jr., and Helena Karen Duda; seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and her Furbabies: Charlie, Ginger, and Peaches. Three special people, Oldie Lee Gibson, Don Harvey Gibson, and Margaret Ann Gibson Vance.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday September 14 at Cordell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. before the service.

Ewton Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.