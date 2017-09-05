Week of September 4

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

WANTED – semi truck drivers, home every week. Call Randell Hankins, 423/364-2047. TS30

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS36

BROWN TRUCKING – Immediate Opportunities – COMPANY DRIVERS and OWNER OPERATORS. Brown requires: CDL-A, 2 years of tractor trailer experience OTR or Regional (Multiple states) in the last 3 years, good MVR and PSP. Apply: www.driveforbrown.com. Contact Sarah Rabe 404-821-1058. TP-BTS36

Miscellaneous

5X5 ROUND BALES OF HAY – in barn, $25 each. 718-4534 in SunnySide community. TS36-37

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F, 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28, beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville or call 423/315-7336. TS36-39

DISCOUNT METAL ROOFING – semi load sale, 0.75¢ to 0.85¢ a linear foot; trim prices, $3 for ridge cap, 10 ft.; $3 corner, 10 ft. On Old Hwy 111 in Spencer, TN. TS32-37

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS36

DISH TV. 190 channels. $49.99/mo. for 24 mos. Ask About Exclusive Dish Features like Sling® and the Hopper®. PLUS HighSpeed Internet, $14.95/mo. (Availability and Restrictions apply.) TV for Less, Not Less TV! 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS36

LOGGING EQUIPMENT FOR SALE – 1986 freightliner 350 Cummings, 13-speed, D5J Cat tilt blade, 668-B Clark cable skidder, 30 ton lowboy, 40’ flatbed trailer. Barker Bros Logging, 949-3367. TS34-37

USE HAPPY JACK® ITCHNOMORE & SKIN BALM – to stop scratching & gnawing allergies. Sequatchie Farmers’ Co-op. 949-2161 (kennelvax.com). TS33-36

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

CLEAN FIELD DIRT – for sale, 645-2340. TS31-38

$2,500 REWARD – for information leading to arrest and conviction of person/persons responsible for random shooting of cattle and horses on East Valley Road. 949-9912. TS31-36

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS36

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS36

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS36

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 96 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS36

Mobile Homes

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny 423/315-7336. TS36-39

Professional

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. TS36-39

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS36

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12T27-38S28-39

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY IN JASPER FOR SALE – 2BR, 1BA. 404/513-0421. TS36-39

2 TO 3 ACRE TRACTS – available for land-home packages thru Clayton Homes of East Ridge. Land starting at $12,500 on Fredonia Mountain. Call 423/899-0055. T34-36S35-37

HOUSE FOR SALE BY OWNER – 376 Oak Street. Call for appointment, 423/682-1022. T34-37S35-38

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR RENT – 2,400 sf building across from ACE Hardware. $1,100 month, $500 refundable deposit. Call 615/920-0001. T33-36S34-37

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, 2BA, garage, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $160,000. 3TS26-28

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

FOR RENT – 2BR apartment, $450 plus deposit. Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS32

REDUCED 3.2 AC. $52K ALSO Lot with Big Shed $20K O.B.O. 2 Mi. to exit 350 I-40 Midtown Ph – 865-354-1060. TP-BTS36

GOT LAND? OUR HUNTERS will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a Free info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507, www.BaseCampLeasing.com. TP-BTS36

Sales

COMMERCIAL & CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AUCTION Sat. Sept. 16th, 10:00 am. Andrew Johnson Hwy At intersection of 139 in Strawberry Plains TN, 37871 1 Owner – Van Trailers – Trucks – Pick-ups – Box Truck – Ground Storage Trailers and lots more! 10% BP, TAL 733. Ph: (865) 933-7020, www.EdStallings.com. TP-BTS36

Vehicles

FOR SALE – 2015 Volkswagen Passat, excellent condition, 23,984 miles. $12,200. 802-5690. TS35-36

LIEN SALE – for storage and repair bill, VIN# 1J8GW68J84C348087. September 13 at 8 a.m. 6188 Hwy 28. T36S37