Thelma Johnson

Thelma Elizabeth Johnson, 91, of Dunlap, died at NHC in Dunlap on Thursday, August 31, 2017 after a lingering illness. She was a member of Dunlap First Baptist Church and was retired from NHC Dunlap.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents, George O. And Minnie Ewton Johnson; daughter, Cindy Elizabeth Johnson; sister, Reatha Wilbur; and brothers, Lyndol and Alvin Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda (Dude) Layne; son, Darrell Johnson; sister-in-law, Danelle Johnson; grandchildren, Mark (Lisa) Pryor, Kelly (Sarah) Pryor, Casey and Chad Johnson; great-grandchildren, Haley (Ben) Hayne, Garen, Cameron and Sophie Pryor, Erin, Marley and Kaitlyn Johnson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 3 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Cliff Waters officiating. Burial followed in Rankin Cemetery.

