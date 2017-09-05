Casey Dean

Casey Lucas Dean, 34, of Dunlap, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017. He was very loving and giving, especially in his last few days on this earth.

Casey was preceded in death by his grandfather; Haskel Swanger.

Survivors include; his mother, Kathy Swanger Dean; father; Charles L. “Chuck” Dean; brother; Caleb Levi Dean (Venita); grandparents; Lefern Swanger and Billy (Ruby) Dean; uncles; Coy (Cathy) Swanger, David (Amy) Dean and Tim Dean; aunts; Tammy (Craig) Boston, Kathy (F. A.) Hatfield, Janet (Quay) Tate, all of Dunlap and Glena (Jimmy) Jacobs of Nashville; many cousins and friends. He also had his church family at Whitwell Church of God and also just about every church in Dunlap.

We would like to thank everyone who helped us on Monday evening, law enforcement, ambulance workers, doctors, nurses and staff. The gifts that Casey gave would not have been possible without them. To all Erlanger ICU, we thank you. To Mandy – we love you and are forever grateful; if not for you, Casey’s life would have ended, but it lives on in so many other people. We believe this was his purpose on this earth; why he was taken at such a young age. He will be sorely missed by all family and friends everywhere.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 3 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Michael Shrum and Bro. Brandon Gates officiating. Burial was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

