Bobby Housley

Bobby Frank Housley, 83, of Hixson, Tennessee died on Monday, August 28, 2017.

He was born in Dayton to the late James (Walter) and Pearl Mae Ivester Housley on April 30, 1934. Bobby was a Christian of the Baptist faith. He was an auto mechanic and most of his career he worked at Douglass Engine Builders in Chattanooga.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dora Reatha Holland Housley; son, Robert Alexander Housley; sister, Ethel Mae Giannattasio; brothers, John Hudson, Jack Ivester, James (Dean), William (Bill) Walter, Warren Ralph, and Joe Park Housley.

Survivors include his daughters, Becky (Wayne) Boyd of Dunlap and Beverly Patton of Hixson; grandchildren, Carla Boyd of Whitwell, Carey (Stephen) Trachian of Garner, North Carolina, Bonnie (James) Church and Felicia (Brendon) Clark of Cleveland, North Carolina, Matthew (Amber) Patton of Hixson, Malori Patton of Rossville, Georgia, and Bryana Patton of Ider, Alabama; several great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 2 at Lane Funeral Home in Chattanooga. Burial was in Spence Cemetery in Dayton.

