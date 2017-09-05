Arlindis Harvey, 76, formerly of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, August 29, 2017 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was a former member of East Valley Baptist Church and after moving to Florida placed membership with Hope Baptist Church in Starke, Florida.

Arlindis was preceded in death by his mother, Veler Neal; wife, Bonnie Sims Harvey; son, David Lee Harvey; sister, Lorene Guy; and brother, Bill Edward Harvey.

Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Seals Harvey; sons, Randall (Debbie) Harvey, Gregory Harvey and Stacey Harvey; brother, Willie Ed (Joann) Harvey; sisters, Virginia Hood and Dean Matherly; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, many veterans, brother and sisters in Christ.

Arlindis served his country proudly in two wars, Vietnam (1965-1966) and Desert Storm (1990-1991). In Vietnam, he was in the 6th Special Forces as door gunner where he earned several medals with 13 clusters. He served in Desert Storm in 212th Engineers, attached to 101st Airborne, building roads across Iraq for supply route.

He was a lifetime member of Disabled Veterans, Fraternal Order of Police and Vietnam Veterans. He worked for Combustion Engineering before retiring in 1996 with 30 years of service. He was also retired from the National Guard with 23 years and retired from Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy for eight years, then worked for SETHRA for five years.

Arlindis will be sorely missed by his wife and family and by all that knew him as being an honorable, honest and hardworking Christian man. Any dealings anyone had with Arlindis – a handshake and your word was all it took to seal a deal.

A celebration of his life was held Saturday, September 2 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Terry Barker officiating. He will be laid to rest at Harvey Cemetery on Lewis Chapel Mountain.

In lieu of flowers Arlindis requested donations be made to East Valley Baptist Church, 28 Davis Loop, Dunlap, TN 37327 for youth ministry.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.