Sharon Hennessee Vantrease, 71, of Chattanooga passed away August 21, 2017.

She graduated from Sequatchie County High School, where she was a majorette, and attended Carson Newman College. She was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church in Chattanooga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alex “Jot” and Marie Smith Hennessee; and brothers, Johnnie and Jerry Hennessee.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Vantrease; two daughters, Jessica Vantrease of Chattanooga and Jana Barclay of Fort Myers, Florida; granddaughters, Mallory Barclay and Serena Halberstadt; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Sharon’s life was held Thursday, August 24 at Lane Funeral Home, 601 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, www.lanefh.com.