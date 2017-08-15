Cpl. Henry Andregg, Jr.
Cpl. Henry Andregg Jr., of Whitwell, was killed in action in World War II, during the Battle of Tarawa, on the island of Betio, Gilbert Islands, November 20, 1943.
Henry joined the Marine Corps on June 6, 1942 and was assigned to Company C, 2nd Amphibious Tractor Btn, 2nd Marine Division. Corporal Andregg was among the first wave of heroic soldiers assaulting the Island. His remains were found and identified earlier this year. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, and was memorialized as one of the missing Marines from the Battle of Tarawa at the Honolulu Memorial National Cemetery of the Pacific.
Cpl. Andregg was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Fannie Ann Andregg; his sister Thelma Andregg, and his brother, Harry Andregg.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Charlotte Webb, Naomi Dawson, Peggy Jenkins, Susie Wagner, Elizabeth Lasater; his brother, William Andregg; nieces and nephews, Dorothy Rogers, Glenna Raulston, Patsy Hubbard, Nancy Harris, Drenda Van Hoosier, Butch Andregg, Tim Lasater, George Wagner, and Peggy Wagner Kelly.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Brenda Woods officiating. Cpl. Andregg will be escorted by 1st Sergeant William Conner, of Battery M, 3rd Btn, 14th Marine Division. Burial will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors provided. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 24, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard, P.O. Box 786, Jasper, TN, 37347.
Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.
Reed Funeral Home of Whitwell is in charge of arrangements.
1 Comment
“His lord said to him, Well done, you good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21. God Bless you and thank you for your service!
Welcome home Marine! Finally! After six long and frustrating years, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) decided to act on the official recommendations by our Founder for disinterment and identification of these lost heroes that he made while a member of the Department of Defense in 2011/2012.
The Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC) was finally disbanded after an avalanche of outrageous scandals involving phony staged arrival home ceremonies (referred to as “The Big Lie” by JPAC employees) and multiple investigations into fraud, waste and abuse of government funds, were exposed by NBC, CBS, Fox News, NPR, the AP, and Stars and Stripes. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey, testified to Congress that the situation at JPAC was “Disgraceful”.
A “new” Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) was created to replace the scandal plagued JPAC. There are believed to be over 1,100 sets of unidentified remains stored in cardboard boxes on the shelves at DPAA. Let us all pray that the Armed Forces DNA Laboratory (AFDIL) will significantly improve on the JPAC/DPAA Laboratory’s average time of ELEVEN YEARS to make an identification once remains are recovered.
Congratulations to all who finally decided to act on our Founder’s recommendations! The families of over 83,000 missing American service members should know that many are working to achieve the closure that they deserve. The Chief Rick Stone and Family Charitable Foundation is proud of the part our Founder played in the seeking identification of the Tarawa unknowns. Our Foundation researchers and investigators continue to provide information to “MIA” family members and others who work to resolve their cases. We look forward to assisting in many more cases until ALL our heroes are brought home!