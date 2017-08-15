Cpl. Henry Andregg Jr., of Whitwell, was killed in action in World War II, during the Battle of Tarawa, on the island of Betio, Gilbert Islands, November 20, 1943.

Henry joined the Marine Corps on June 6, 1942 and was assigned to Company C, 2nd Amphibious Tractor Btn, 2nd Marine Division. Corporal Andregg was among the first wave of heroic soldiers assaulting the Island. His remains were found and identified earlier this year. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, and was memorialized as one of the missing Marines from the Battle of Tarawa at the Honolulu Memorial National Cemetery of the Pacific.

Cpl. Andregg was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Sr. and Fannie Ann Andregg; his sister Thelma Andregg, and his brother, Harry Andregg.

Those left to cherish his memory include his sisters, Charlotte Webb, Naomi Dawson, Peggy Jenkins, Susie Wagner, Elizabeth Lasater; his brother, William Andregg; nieces and nephews, Dorothy Rogers, Glenna Raulston, Patsy Hubbard, Nancy Harris, Drenda Van Hoosier, Butch Andregg, Tim Lasater, George Wagner, and Peggy Wagner Kelly.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Brenda Woods officiating. Cpl. Andregg will be escorted by 1st Sergeant William Conner, of Battery M, 3rd Btn, 14th Marine Division. Burial will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors provided. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 24, from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard, P.O. Box 786, Jasper, TN, 37347.

