Week of July 10

Employment

BLUE TRUCKING LLC – now hiring full and part-time CDL & non-CDL drivers, retirees welcome, home every other day & weekends. Apply at 22785 SR 108, Coalmont, TN. 931/692-8001. TS28-29

SEQUATCHIE FARMERS CO-OP – 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327 is accepting applications for a tire shop/dock worker. TS28-29

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. T27-28S28-29

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 Cash Referral Reward! Lee 423-987-9805 or Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associates. TP-BTS28

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS28

PAID IN ADVANCE! Make $1000 A Week Mailing Brochures From Home! No Experience Required. Helping home workers since 2001! Genuine Opportunity. Start Immediately! www.MailingCash.Net. TP-BTS28

Miscellaneous

GUNS FOR SALE – Tarsus 40 cal., $325; Tarsus 9 mm, $400; Tarsus 357 Tracker, 6.5” stainless, $500. 883-6581. T28S29

LOST – Bubba, large black/white pit bull mix, has limp. Please bring him home. 423/949-6279, 423/364-6816. T28S29

FREE KITTENS – 423/949-5507. T28-30S29-31

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

100 YEAR OLD BUILDING – free of charge, take down and haul away. 658-9591, Whitwell area. 3TS27-29

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

Mobile Homes

2BR, 1BA MOBILE HOME – newly remodeled, C/H/A, $615 month includes sewer, water, garbage. $615 deposit. Good references required. Glenn 488-9482. TNTS28

FOR RENT – 16×80 m/h in Dunlap. Call 949-2629, references, no pets, must have deposit. TS28

Professional

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pick up available. 423/243-6663. 6T23-28S24-29

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12T27-38S28-39

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. TS27-30

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. TS25-28

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. 12TS24-35

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, 2BA, garage, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $160,000. 3TS26-28

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. TS27-28

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $165,000. 3TS26-28

HOUSE FOR SALE – 376 Oak Street, 4BR, 2BA. Call for appointment, 423/682-1022. Serious inquiries only. TS25-28

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

2 COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS ABSOLUTE AUCTION Saturday July 22, 10 am edt – 306 & 307 W Broadway, Newport, TN. Income Producing Retail Space. Income Potential Office space. Amonett’s Eagle Auction & Realty 931-526-5335, www.eagleauctions.com Lee J Amonett Broker/Auctioneer, firm 6105. TP-BTS28

GOT LAND? OUR HUNTERS will Pay Top $$$ To hunt your land. Call for a Free info packet & Quote. 1-866-309-1507, www.BaseCampLeasing.com. TP-BTS28

LAKESIDE ACREAGE SELL OFF. 514 Acres on Kentucky Lake. Convenient to Nashville. 5 ac Walk to Lake $19,900. 16 ac Walk to Lake $49,900. 8 ac LAKEFRONT $59,900. One Day July 22nd. Buy for up to 70% off. Call 877-584-3510. WEP-Broker. TP-BTS28

Vehicles

Sales

LARGE INDOOR YARD SALE – Saturday & Sunday, rain or shine, 186 Hickey Circle. T28

CAGLE MOUNTAIN – huge 2-family yard sale, Friday & Saturday, located 7259 Hwy 111, across from McGlothen Cemetery. TS28

AUCTIONS – FARMS & LAND – 220 acs – Swan Creek Rd. 500 acs – Bluewater Creek. Leiper’s Fork – 116 acs. Lakehouse on Kentucky Lake. Online – TennesseeBid.com, www.HudginsAuctions.com, 931-994-7144 (FL#5232) David Hudgins, auctioneer, 10% Buyers Premium. TP-BTS28