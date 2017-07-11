Thomas Smith

Thomas Garry Smith, age 57, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday morning, July 9, 2017 at Erlanger Sequatchie Valley.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Timothy Patrick Smith and Jeremy Martin Wiggins; father, Harold Smith; and aunt, Inez Almond.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Marie Smith; daughter, Shannon Michell Smith, Williston, Florida; three sons, Brian Patrick Smith, Ft. McCoy, Kevin Smith, Gainesville, Florida, and Patrick Sean Smith, Ringgold, Georgia; two step-sons, Jakob Shove, North Carolina and Benjamin Shove, Massachusetts; mother, Juanita Smith, Orange Park, Florida; biological father, Gary Massengale; step-mother, Anna Lou Massengale; granddaughter, Sadie Smith; sisters, Carol Stall, Orange Park, Florida and Vicky Lowry, Lyman, South Carolina; and half-sisters, Lisa Kilgore, and Teresa Swafford; brothers, Bob Smith, Jacksonville, Florida, George Smith, Hempstead, Texas, Terry Sadler, Greenville, South Carolina; half-brother, Dwayne Pursley; and several nieces and nephews.

No service or visitation will be held.

No service or visitation will be held.