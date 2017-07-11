Sharon Douglas

Elizabeth Sharon Patton Douglas, 72, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, July 9,2017.

She will be dearly missed by family and friends. She will be remembered as an avid traveler and collector. Sharon was born in Palmer, later moving to Sequatchie County where she settled. She spent her early years as a teacher before joining the family business, Earl Patton Coal Company as a secretary/bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna Barker Patton and Nancy Odom; brother, Anthony Patton;

Survivors include her brother, Gary (Peggy) Patton of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, July 12 at Sequatchie County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Lanny Tate officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.