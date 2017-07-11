Pauline Barker

Mary Pauline Caldwell Barker, 89, of Dunlap went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

She was preceded in the death by her husband, Ralph Barker; daughter, Mary Clifton; mother, Mary Belle Caldwell; brothers, R.B., Jack and Harris Caldwell; sisters, Beulah Mae Christian and Mable Leslie.

She is survived by brothers, Jr. and Richard Caldwell; sisters, Jean Smith and Gail Wyatt; son, Mark (Mary) Barker; daughters, Diane (Howell, Jr.) Whited and Carol Tate; five grandchildren, Angela Shell, Kim (Paul) Brown, Ginger (Chris) Mills, Travis Tate and Tara Tate; six great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Steve Clifton; and special friend, Evelyn Howser.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 8 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronnie Vandergriff and Howell Whited officiating. Burial was in Teague Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.