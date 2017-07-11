Mildred Alene Cookston, age 77, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 7, 2017, after courageous battles with numerous health conditions. She loved her family dearly and will be remembered for her incredible kindness and selfless acts.

Alene was born in Chattanooga and later moved to Sequatchie County where she settled. She spent her early years as a homemaker, later choosing employment with Fleet Finance Company where she retired early to assist with her beloved grandbabies. Alene was a member of Cartwright First Baptist Church where she served many faithful years as Sunday School Secretary.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas (Bud) Cookston of Sequatchie County.

Alene is survived by her son, Dr. Michael Cookston of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Joe Hannah of Chattanooga; grandchildren, David (Nicole) Cookston, Andres (Leah) Cookston, and Jonathan Cookston, all of Alabama; Lindsey Jenkins of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Lucas and Zoe Cookston; siblings, Dot Durham of Georgia and Brenda Basham of Chattanooga; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Alene was held Sunday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Darrell Evans officiating. Burial followed at Bryant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Alene’s name to Cartwright First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 156, Dunlap, TN 37327 or CHI Memorial Heart Foundation, 2525 de Sales Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404 (www.memorial.org/foundation).

