Mary Pauline Caldwell Barker, 89, of Dunlap went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 6, 2017. She was preceded in the death by her husband, Ralph Barker; daughter, Mary Clifton; mother, Mary Belle Caldwell; brothers, R.B., Jack and Harris Caldwell; sisters, Beulah Mae Christian and Mable Leslie.

She is survived by brothers, Jr and Richard Caldwell; sisters, Jean Smith and Gail Wyatt; Son, Mark (Mary) Barker; daughters, Diane (Howell, Jr.) Whited and Carol Tate; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; son-n-law, Steve Clifton; special friend, Evelyn Howser.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 8, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronnie Vandergriff and Howell Whited officiating. Burial will be in the Teague Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 Friday.

Ewton Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of the arrangements.