Mary Pauline Caldwell Barker
Mary Pauline Caldwell Barker, 89, of Dunlap went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 6, 2017. She was preceded in the death by her husband, Ralph Barker; daughter, Mary Clifton; mother, Mary Belle Caldwell; brothers, R.B., Jack and Harris Caldwell; sisters, Beulah Mae Christian and Mable Leslie.
She is survived by brothers, Jr and Richard Caldwell; sisters, Jean Smith and Gail Wyatt; Son, Mark (Mary) Barker; daughters, Diane (Howell, Jr.) Whited and Carol Tate; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; son-n-law, Steve Clifton; special friend, Evelyn Howser.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday July 8, in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Ronnie Vandergriff and Howell Whited officiating. Burial will be in the Teague Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 – 8 Friday.
Ewton Funeral Home in Dunlap was in charge of the arrangements.