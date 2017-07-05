Driver injured when her vehicle strikes 18-wheeler

A Sequatchie County woman is recovering from injuries suffered in a wreck on US Highway 127 in front of Superior Tire on June 28. Transported from the scene by ambulance was Brittany Tabors, said Sequatchie County Investigator Jody Lockhart. Tabors was traveling north near the golf course when she struck an 18-wheeler that was parked off the right side of the road, said Investigator Lockhart.

