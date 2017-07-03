Week of July 3

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Publisher’s Notice:

All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1968, which makes it illegal to advertise “any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin, or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.”

This newspaper will not knowingly accept any advertising for real estate, which is in violation of the law. Our readers are informed that all dwellings advertised in this newspaper are available on an equal opportunity basis.

RATES: 40¢ per word per week.

$4.00 per week minimum.

NO REFUNDS ON

CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING.

* * * *

Employment

CDL CLASS A DRIVER WANTED – apply at Real Stone Veneers, 4510 Old State Hwy 28, Dunlap, TN 37327. Competitive pay and home every night. T27-28S28-29

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 Cash Referral Reward! Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associate. TP-BTS27

FRENCH TRUCKING, LEXINGTON, TN – NOW HIRING – OTR DRIVERS. 100% ELD compliant – DOES YOUR DISPATCHER KNOW HOW TO USE ELDs??? 3,000 miles+ per week possible – Home Weekends – Good insurance. Sign on bonus $$$ Call us at 731-968-5391. TP-BTS27

Miscellaneous

100 YEAR OLD BUILDING – free of charge, take down and haul away. 658-9591, Whitwell area. 3TS27-29

FOR SALE – like new, in plastic, queen mattress, $150; peach couch, $75; beige leather couch, $100; maroon leather couch, $100; 2 china cabinets; beautiful antique full bedroom suite, $400; lots, lots more. 240-6302. 2T26-27S27-28

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

RECRUITING HEADACHES? WE CAN Help! Advertise your job opening in this newspaper + 97 newspapers across the state – One Call/Email for All! Contact our classified dept. or email belliott@tnpress.com. TP-BTS27

SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY? Up to $2,671/mo. (Based on paid-in amount.) Free evaluation! Call Bill Gordon & Associates. 1-855-511-2134. Mail: 2420 N St NW, Washington DC. Office: Broward Co. FL., member TX/NM Bar. TP-BTS27

YOUR LOW COST ADVERTISING Solution! One call & your 25 word ad will appear in 97 Tennessee newspapers for $275/wk or 33 East TN newspapers for $120/wk. Call this newspaper’s classified advertising dept. or go to www.tnadvertising.biz. TP-BTS27

GET THE WORD OUT about your next auction! Save Time & $$$. One Call For All. Your ad can appear in this newspaper + 97 other TN newspapers. For more info, contact this newspaper’s classified dept. or call 865-584-5761 ext. 117. TP-BTS27

DISH NETWORK. TV for Less, Not Less TV! Free DVR. Free Install (up to 6 rooms.) $49.99/mo. PLUS Hi-Speed Internet – $14.95/mo (where available.). Call 1-844-274-6074. TP-BTS27

SPECTRUM TRIPLE PLAY TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-855-710-8320. TP-BTS27

COMCAST HI-SPEED INTERNET – $39.99/mo (for 12 mos.) No term agreement. Fast Downloads! PLUS Ask About Our Triple Play (TV-Voice-Internet) for $89.99/mo (lock in 2 years!) CALL 1-855-635-7768. TP-BTS27

GOT KNEE PAIN? Back Pain? Shoulder Pain? Get a pain-relieving brace at little or NO cost to you. Medicare Patients Call Health Hotline Now! 1- 888-827-0982. TP-BTS27

DENTAL INSURANCE. Call Physicians Mutual Insurance Company for details. Not just a discount plan, Real coverage for 350 procedures. 844-278-8285 or http://www.dental50plus.com/tnpress Ad# 6118. TP-BTS27

Mobile Homes

TINY HOME BUILT ON Your Lot! 9 New Floorplans. Let me mail you these prices. 100% Financing, 640+ credit score, $2,000+ mo income. Call 865-321-3662 Let’s Get Started Today! TP-BTS27

Professional

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12T27-38S28-39

BIG UGLY WAREHOUSE – we sell the highest quality scratch and dent or gently used appliances. Prices start at $99. Open M-F 8-5, Saturday, 8-1. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 beside Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, or call 423/315-7336. TS27-30

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – serves in washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators & ice makers. 260-4227, 949-5654. 2T26-27S27-28

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. TS25-28

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing. Haul off junk. 423/681-0376. T24-27S25-28

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. 12TS24-35

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – References, 423/949-6741, leave message if no answer. 4TS24-27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pick up available. 423/243-6663. 6T23-28S24-29

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

Real Estate

COUNTRY D/W – 3BR, 2BA, 2 decks, new H/A/C, flooring, clean, no smoking. $750. 423/658-2174. TS27

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, 2BA, garage, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $160,000. 3TS26-28

2BR, 2BA MANUFACTURED HOME – $650 month, nice place to relax on 1.6 acres, recently renovated. 3815 Blaylock Road, Crossville. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. TS27-28

FOR RENT – late model, 16×80, 3BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, hardwood floors, front & rear decks, Cagle Mountain, $500 plus deposit. 423/667-2629. 2T26-27S27-28

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $165,000. 3TS26-28

HOUSE FOR SALE – 376 Oak Street, 4BR, 2BA. Call for appointment, 423/682-1022. Serious inquiries only. TS25-28

FOR RENT – 2BR house, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS19

FOR RENT- 1 BR apartment, utilities furnished. $550 plus deposit. Barker Acres 949-3457 TNTS21

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

Vehicles

HARLEY SPORTSTER – 2003, low miles, forward controls, windshield, $4,000. 423/658-2174. TS27

Sales

SALE – Sequatchie Farmer’s Co-op, 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327. 6 ft. green T post, $3.49 each; 8 ft. 5 in. wood post, $10.99 each; St577 barb wire, 15’5 gage, $31.99 per roll. T27S28

SALE – Sequatchie Farmer’s Co-op, 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327. ATV or dirt bike, $100 off any size w/warranty, $200 off without warranty. T27S28

SALE – Sequatchie Farmer’s Co-op, 502 Heard Street, Dunlap, TN 37327. Wolverine boots 20% off; Rocky boots 20% off; Noble boots 30% off; Wolverine pants 50% off. T27S28

10th ANNUAL SUMMER AUCTION Customer Appreciation Fish Fry Saturday, July 15th, 2017 @ 9:00 am. Consign Now Monday thru Friday at 5930 Hwy 128 S Savannah, TN 38372. Give our office a call at 731-926-2486 or visit gsa-live.net (TNFL #5497)! TP-BTS27