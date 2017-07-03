Shelia Roe

Shelia Harwood Roe, age 68, of the Lusk Community in Pikeville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 30, 2017 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. She was an active member of Ewtonville Baptist Church, active member of Sunnyside FCE, and a Gideon Auxiliary member. She loved her family and friends dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Garfield Roe; son, Duane Jeffrey Roe; parents, Bill and Helen Harwood; grandparents, John and Edith Malone, Lester and Myrtle Bickford; sister, Deborah Sue Rains; nephew, Anthony McCoy; brother-in-law, Christopher Mark Roe; and mother-in-law, Jessie Gwendolyn Roe.

She is survived by her son, Cotton (Donna) Roe; daughter, Sabrina (Dwight) Blevins; she was Nanna to grandchildren, Anthony and Brandon Blevins, Houston (Wendy) Roe, Sarah (Justin) Foust, William (Shauna) Roe, and Jacob Roe, and two great-grandsons, Logan Lee and Luke Anthony Blevins; sisters, Linda (Ben) McCoy and Carol Rains; brothers, John and Ben T. (Joyce) Harwood; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 3 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. M.J. Strickland and Rev. Brian Kearns officiating. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be Sunnyside FCE, Love Sunday School Class, Gideons and Auxiliary members.

In lieu of flowers, family request contributions be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1405, Dunlap, TN 37327 or donations to the Love Sunday School Class Mission Fund, Ewtonville Baptist Church, 2420 Old Union Rd., Dunlap, TN 37327.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.