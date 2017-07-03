Bobby Boyd, songwriter and performer, passed away at his home in Spicewood, Texas on Thursday, June 22, 2017. He was 69 years old.

A native of Dunlap, Bobby began playing in his first band, The Boyd Brothers, at the age of 12. He and his band, Bobby Boyd and the Playboy Review, performed at the club, The Castaways in Chattanooga, during the late 60’s and early 70’s. He opened for stars like Little Richard, The Coasters and The Platters.

Boyd moved to Nashville and began his professional songwriting career in 1980 as a staff writer for Jimmy Bowen at Elektra Asylum Publishing.

He was known for writing numerous hits for stars such as Conway Twitty, Patty Loveless, Earl Thomas Conley, Billy Dean, Vern Gosdin and many more. He is best known for writing Garth Brooks’ #1 hit song Two of a Kind, Workin’ on a Full House, and writing George Jones’ hit song Finally Friday.

During his career, he shared the stage with Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Billy Joe Shaver, Pat Green, Cory Morrow, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Dub Miller, Roger Creager, and others.

Later in his career, he relocated to Spicewood, outside of Austin. When he moved to Texas, he returned to his R&B roots by collaborating with the Godfather of Austin Blues, W.C. Clark. In 2003, they won the W.C. Handy Award for Blues Song of the Year for the song Let It Rain, which they also co-wrote with Gray Gregson.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Elliott Howard and Ramah Moore Boyd; son, Justin Boyd; brothers, Jimmy Boyd and Terry “Jug” Boyd; four aunts and six uncles.

He is survived by his wife, Cassondra Boyd of Spicewood; daughter, Melanie Neal; brothers, Gene Boyd, Billy Boyd, Eddie (Kathy) Boyd; sister, Lana (Edward) Barker, all of Dunlap; grandchildren, Andrew Boyd and Rebecca Boyd from Murfreesboro; Devan Neal and Luther Neal; great-grandchildren, Shayla Neal and Jarret Neal, all from Dunlap; uncle, Carlos “Dank” Moore of Michigan; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors at Ewton’s Funeral Home in Dunlap on July 8 from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. There will not be a funeral service afterwards.

There will be an upcoming celebration of life event on the stage at Harris Park in Dunlap. The date and time will be announced later.