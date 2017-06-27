Week of June 26

This NEWSPAPER does not knowingly accept HELP WANTED ads that indicate a preference based on age from employers covered by the AGE DISCRIMINATION IN EMPLOYMENT ACT. More information may be obtained from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, 50 Vantage Way, Suite 202, Nashville, TN 37228-9940, telephone 1-615-736-5820.

Employment

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNTS2

WORK FROM HOME – Be your own boss! First, call the Federal Trade Commission to find out how to spot work-at-home schemes, 1-877-FTC-HELP. A message from The Dunlap Tribune and the FTC. TNT25S25

HIRING OWNER-OPERATOR / ACDL – 2000 year tractor or newer. Home weekly. Direct deposit. No forced dispatch. Call 423-702-4439. TP-BTS26

EXCELLENT HOMETIME OTR DRIVERS Avg 2900 miles/week – No Touch Freight – Home weekends 615-792-6550 X1 United Transportation Services. TP-BTS26

OPPORTUNITY TO GET PAID DAILY, Great Home Business, Please call 832-225-5005 first. Ask about $100 Cash Referral Reward! Ron 423-284-0580 or Fred 423-331-7175, fredcornell@legalshieldassociate.com, LegalShield, Independent Associates. TP-BTS26

Miscellaneous

FOR SALE – like new, in plastic, queen mattress, $150; peach couch, $75; beige leather couch, $100; maroon leather couch, $100; 2 china cabinets; beautiful antique full bedroom suite, $400; lots, lots more. 240-6302. 2T26-27S27-28

FOR SALE- Tri-flex machine, half bed, glass paintings, safe, nice clothes, and much more. 4557 West Valley Road. 423/762-7328. TS26

FREE KITTENS – 949-5507. T25-26S26-27

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

Mobile Homes

Professional

OL’BOY APPLIANCE REPAIR – serves in washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators & ice makers. 260-4227, 949-5654. 2T26-27S27-28

ONE SESSION DOG TRAINING – local professional dog trainer helping you to stop any unwanted behaviors. Contact Alisa, 423/661-9929. T25-26S26-27

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. TS25-28

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing. Haul off junk. 423/681-0376. T24-27S25-28

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. 12TS24-35

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – References, 423/949-6741, leave message if no answer. 4TS24-27

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pick up available. 423/243-6663. 6T23-28S24-29

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T19-26S20-27

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNTS27

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

Real Estate

FOR RENT – late model, 16×80, 3BR, 2BA, appliances, C/H/A, hardwood floors, front & rear decks, Cagle Mountain, $500 plus deposit. 423/667-2629. 2T26-27S27-28

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $165,000. 3TS26-28

HOUSE FOR SALE – 376 Oak Street, 4BR, 2BA. Call for appointment, 423/682-1022. Serious inquiries only. TS25-28

FOR RENT – 2BR house, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS19

FOR RENT- 1 BR apartment, utilities furnished. $550 plus deposit. Barker Acres 949-3457 TNTS21

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

Vehicles

Sales

BIG TOOL SALE – Lawn, garden, carpentry, etc. 1 chest freezer (2 years old), lawn mower, 2 small kid wagons. 114 State Street East. 423/949-3405. June 28-30. T26

MOVING SALE – Dunlap, home of Jeffrey Dennis, near Creekside Apartments. July 5, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., July 6, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Baby and kids stuff, kitchen, furniture. T26S27

ESTATE SALE – 9581 Hwy 28, Whitwell, TN. Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m.-??. Will also open the next weekend. 423/290-9871. TS26

MOVING SALE – 141 US 127, Signal Mountain, Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. EST. Clothing, art supplies, books. TS26

YARD SALE – multi-family, 873 Big Cedar Drive, Dunlap. June 30, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., July 1, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Arts & crafts, men & women clothes, children toys, houseware, tools, Christmas decorations & much more. T25-26S26

