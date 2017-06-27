Julia Louise O’Neal of Chattanooga, 96, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully surrounded by her loving children, on June 23, 2017 at NHC in Dunlap.

She was born August 31, 1920 in Shelbyville to the late Jimmie Benton Rogers and Johnnie Anita Coats Rogers. She was of the Nazarene faith all of her life and served in many capacities with the Nazarene church, including pianist for many years. She was a retired bookkeeper.

She was preceded in death by Dewey Avery O’Neal, Sr.; two sisters, Helen Choate and Francis Roddy; a brother, Jim Rogers; and two of her precious children, Nancy Faye Hester and Dewey Avery O’Neal, Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Dorothy Ann (Marvin) Paschall of Morganton, North Carolina; one son, Roger (Sherry) O’Neal of Dunlap; and sister, Annamae Branum; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 26 at the funeral home chapel, with burial immediately following the service.

Chattanooga Funeral Home, North Chapel was in charge of arrangements.