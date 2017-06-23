Week of June 26

Help Wanted/We Are Growing Again! Shadden Tire Pros of Crossville is now accepting applications for a Commercial Truck Tire/Farm Tire Technician, qualified applicant must have a valid DL and must be able to pass a drug screen. Pay will be based on experience, full benefit package, insurance, paid vacations etc., 5 day work week. Shadden Tire Pros is a family owned tire and service center with 2 locations serving the surrounding area since 1953. Send resume to 584 South Main St., Crossvile, TN 38555 or call 931/248-0333/931/248-6043 or email sales@shaddentire.com. TNBS26

BLUEBERRIES – you pick, Dayton Mountain. 423/570-0700. 7BS26-32

LOST – mini red dachshund. Reward $300, for info leading to rescue. 423/280-0935, 447-8462, 364-8515. 4BS26-29

GARAGE SALE – rain or shine, Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. 2318 Main Street, Pikeville, Debbie Gardenhire, 580-3842. Name brand men/women clothing, pressure cooker, canning kettles, shoes, purses, household goods, treadmill, electronics, jewelry, Red Rider BB gun & BBs, etc. BS26

MOVING SALE – 141 US 127, Signal Mountain, Saturday, July 1, 9 a.m. EST. Clothing, art supplies, books. TS26

FOR SALE – Tri-flex machine, half bed, glass paintings, safe, nice clothes, and much more. 4557 West Valley Road. 423/762-7328. TS26

HOUSE FOR SALE – 376 Oak Street, 4BR, 2BA. Call for appointment, 423/682-1022. Serious inquiries only. TS25-28

FOR SALE BY OWNER – new 3BR home, best mountain & valley views in Dunlap. 452 Hardin Road. 941/204-9729, $165,000. 3TS26-28

ESTATE SALE – 9581 Hwy 28, Whitwell, TN. Friday, June 30 & Saturday, July 1, 8 a.m.-??. Will also open the next weekend. 423/290-9871. TS26

FREE KITTENS – 949-5507. T25-26S26-27

ONE SESSION DOG TRAINING – local professional dog trainer helping you to stop any unwanted behaviors. Contact Alisa, 423/661-9929. T25-26S26-27

YARD SALE – multi-family, 873 Big Cedar Drive, Dunlap. June 30, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., July 1, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Arts & crafts, men & women clothes, children toys, houseware, tools, Christmas decorations & much more. T25-26S26

LAWNMOWER REPAIR – Riding mowers, $250 and up; push mowers, $40 and up. All work and mowers guaranteed. 881-4641. B25S26

TN HANDYMAN AND LAWNMOWER REPAIR – roof to basement, we do it all. Fences, 50% pressure washing thru June. 881-4641. B25S26

2BR, 1BA MANUFACTURED HOME – for rent. $500 month. Just installed new flooring & other upgrades. 14375 Old State Hwy 28 Unit 3, next to Cold Springs Garden Center, Pikeville, TN 37367. Call Danny, 423/315-7336. BS25

WILL STAY WITH ELDERLY – evening/night. Call 448-1590, if no answer leave message. BS25-28

BIG TIRE SALE – 235/75/15, $82 each. All other sizes and brands available. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B24-26S25-27

SMITH’S CONCRETE FINISHING – we offer concrete driveways, patios, dog walks, garages, slabs and more. Free estimates. 423/394-3256, 423/667-3880. BS25-28

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. TS25-28

HOUSE IN PIKEVILLE FOR RENT – 423/718-0865. B25S26

LAWNMOWER PARTS – all your lawnmower parts needs, belts, blades. 423/881-4211. B24-26S25-27

BATTERIES – starting at $54.99. Auto, truck, motorcycle, tractor, lawnmower. Veteran discount. 423/881-4211. B24-26S25-27

LIQUIDATION SALE – Attention lawn mower repairers: if in the market for used rider and push mowers, give us a call. Approximately 200 riding mowers and about same number of push mowers. All need work. Serious calls, 423/881-4211. B24-25S25-26

HANDYMAN – decks, remodel, paint, laminate, additions, pressure washing. Haul off junk. 423/681-0376. T24-27S25-28

K&W TREE SERVICE – and brush removal. 423/949-8605. T24-25S25-26

BEAVERS LAWN CARE – free estimates. Total lawn care. Landscape & odd jobs. 423/240-9388, 423/718-9619, 423/447-7007. BS24-27

TIM LEWIS BOBCAT & BACKHOE WORK & HAULING – no job too small. 423/762-9021. TNT9S10

I HOUSE CLEAN & DO SOME YARD WORK – References, 423/949-6741, leave message if no answer. 4TS24-27

PAINT PRO – interior, exterior, quality workmanship, licensed with great references. 423/490-5741. 12TS24-35

FOR LEASE – commercial building with 3 offices, 1BA, wired for phone, DSL, computers, etc. C/H/A, good, busy location near Sequatchie County courthouse in City of Dunlap. $550 month, $550 deposit. References required. Glenn, 488-9482. TNTS12

MIKE’S SMALL ENGINE REPAIR – pick up available. 423/243-6663. 6T23-28S24-29

MOWING – large tracts & small, we charge by the job not the hour. 593-6351. 4T22-25S23-26

FOR RENT – 2BR house, $550 plus deposit, Barker Acres. 949-3457. TNTS19

PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and counseling. Monday thru Thursday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 423-949-9190. Next Step, 1817 Old York Hwy East, Dunlap, TN, 37327. TNTS23

FOR RENT – large 1BR apartment, $450 plus deposit, Barker Acres, 949-3457. TNTS19

NEEDED – experienced commercial sewing machine mechanic, full or part-time. Wilcore Co., 423/658-9706. 2T15-16S16-17

YOUTH STRING ENSEMBLE – beginning/intermediate, for more infor 423/447-6798, bccmsstringensemble.weebly.com. 4B23-26S24-27

VIOLIN OR FIDDLE LESSONS – Call 423/447-6798 for more information. 4B23-26S24-27

STEAL THIS HOUSE! 3,000 sf fixer upper on 10 acres, Dayton Mountain. Must see! Must sell! $60,000. 423/428-9552. BS23-26

MORGAN STUMP GRINDING – Free estimates. 423/949-2708. TNT22S23

STARS HIRING- Administrative position, travel involved. Bachelor’s Degree Required. 423-309-1082 TNBS21

HANDYMAN – electric work, plumbing, general handyman work, pressure washing. Call Ron, 423/488-1437. 12TS15-26

HOUSE FOR SALE – 3 bedroom, 1 bath starter home or rental property. Located in beautiful South Pikeville on a corner lot. $50,000. Call 423/488-4340. TNBS17

STUMP REMOVAL AND CUSTOM FENCING – Free estimates. 949-3568. TNT23S23

UNPLANNED PREGNANCY? Free and confidential pregnancy tests and counseling. Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or call anytime, 775-0019. The Women’s Care Center of Rhea County, 285 Main Street, Dayton, TN, 37321. TNBS43

PIKEVILLE GARDEN APARTMENTS – Under new management! Taking applications for newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments, $400 per month plus deposit. For more information call 423/994-8121, leave your name and number; your call will be returned as soon as possible. TNB18S18

STORAGE SPACE AVAILABLE – at Dunlap Self-Storage. Various sizes available. Call 949-2333 or 653-8967. TNT35S35

DOG SITTING – home-style boarding. Happy Paws, 949-5950. TNTS34

NICE, NICE GOOD USED FURNITURE – couches, beds, dinettes, recliners, mattresses, etc. Dunlap, 423/240-6302. TNT15S16

DOZER, BACKHOE, TRACKHOE WORK – septic tank, field lines, footers, basements, yard work, haul dirt and gravel. Jackie Keith, 423/447-6217, 423/619-8087. 26BS10-35

STARS, INC HIRING – Personal Assistant, wage $8.50. Call 423/447-2590 Ext. 1. TNBS2

OAKES TREE SERVICE – also bobcat work & bushhogging. Licensed and insured. 15 years experience. Ray Oakes, 949-3707, 402-5897. TNTS42

SEQUATCHIE LAWN CARE – for your lawn and landscaping needs give us a call, 949-2776. Free estimates. 30 years experience. 8T19-26S20-27

CARPENTER WORK – home repair and remodeling, room additions, decks, garages and metal roofs. Free estimates. Cell 902-3013. 6TS18-23

CLARK’S TREE SERVICE – tree trimming, topping, removal. Experienced, bucket truck equipped, insured. 554-5039, 290-4707. TNTS39

MACHINE QUILTING – Lowest prices! Make curtains. Call 447-2610, 881-5111. TNT15S16

BRYAN’S PAINTING & STAINING – licensed, insured. Credit cards accepted. Local yellow page listed. 423/554-4022. TNT41S41

CARPET, HARDWOOD, LAMINATE & VINYL – Wonder World Carpets, Hwy. 28 S., Dunlap. 423/949-3834. TNT27S27

GERALD LAYNE GRADING & EXCAVATING – clearing, hauling, bobcat, bushhogging, septic install, footings. Insured. 423/681-5666. 30TS47-25

CUSTOM WELDING & FABRICATION – of all types. 24-hour moblie service. 423/881-3368. 10BS21-30

