Mattie Yell

Mattie B. Yell, age 90, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, June 12, 2017. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Maggie Yell; brother, Ben Yell; sisters, Goldie Newman and Ollie Lively; step-brother, Pleze Yell; and step-sisters, Eva Green, Dottie Peacock, Katherine.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or services.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.