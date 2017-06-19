Body identified

Identification of the decomposed body found off Highway 111 in April has been determined as Zulma Karina Quizar Say, 24, of Hamilton County, reports Sequatchie County Detective Jody Lockhart. Her body was found by a Tennessee Department of Correction inmate litter crew and was identified through DNA on June 12 by the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville.

The investigation into circumstances and cause of her death are still being examined. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department at (423) 949-7750

