Reeba Thompson

Reeba Boyd Shoemate Thompson, 72, of Dunlap died at her home Thursday, May 31, 2017.

Mrs. Thompson was a member of Covenant Fellowship Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruffus Byron and Eunice Douglas Shoemate; sister, Eunice Hicks; brothers, R. B. Shoemate, Jr., and Phillip Douglas Shoemate; nephews, Charles Neal and Glen Hicks; and niece, Angela Boston Feagan.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Thompson of Dunlap; daughter, Reeba Danette (George) Moat of Dunlap; sisters, Phyllis Neal, Lucy Wells and Mary Boston of Dunlap; brothers, Tommy Shoemate of Soddy; John Pelham Shoemate of Hixson; grandchildren, Lukus Vandergriff, Robert Hubbard and Leah Holbrook; great-grandchildren, Vincent Vandergriff and Leland Hubbard; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 3 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Clint Huth and Bro. Tommy Shoemate officiating. Burial was in Humble Cemetery in Pikeville.

An online guestbook

is at www.ewtonfuneral home.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.