Jimmy Tolbert

Jimmy H. Tolbert, 76, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday June 6, 2017 at his home. He was born August 14, 1940 the son of Claude and Myrle Tolbert (both deceased).

Husband of Evelyn; brother to Anna Graham (Junior), Johnny Tolbert (Linda) and Paul Tolbert (Connie); father of Sandra Lilly, Pamela Hill (Carl), Keith Tolbert, and Casey Salo (Ryan); stepfather to Virginia Queen (Charlie), Ray Knierim, Jack Mauney (Tammy), Richard Mauney (Maria) and Leslie Hendricks (Todd); grandfather and great-grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, uncle and great-uncle to numerous nephews and nieces.

He had two former spouses (both deceased) Patsy Tolbert (mother of Casey, Jack, Richard, and Leslie) and Sylvia Mae Gray (mother of Sandra, Keith, and Pam).

He loved our neighbors, Ron and Rhonda Darby. Ron has been like a brother to Jim, and he and Rhonda have been here for us on a daily basis to help with his health problems and anything else we needed help with.

Brought up on a farm in Hinton, West Virginia, he knew the meaning of hard work. He drove a bus for 30 years in Cleveland, Ohio. He drove many celebrities such as the Russian Ballet, the Denver Broncos, and other sports teams. He participated in competitions for the Bus Roadeos and won several. He drove for the 2002 Olympics held in Utah. When he moved to Tennessee, he drove a school bus and also drove the sanitation trucks. He loved bluegrass music and listened to his CD’s every day. He had a warm sense of humor and loved telling funny stories and jokes. He had a soft spot for animals (especially dogs) and would keep a large bag of food in his truck to feed any strays he saw as he drove up and down the mountain.

Funeral services will be held in Pivont, West Virginia.

